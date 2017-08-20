Gorilla at Topeka Zoo dies after 50 years living there

A longtime inhabitant of the Topeka Zoo has passed away. (Courtesy of the Topeka Zoo)

TOPEKA, KS. (WIBW) -- A longtime inhabitant of the Topeka Zoo has passed away.

Nearly 50 years after she first came to the zoo, Tiffany the Gorilla died Sunday afternoon when veterinarians chose not to wake her from a surgery in which they discovered she had ovarian cancer, zoo officials said.

She went into surgery late Sunday morning after a CT scan revealed two abdominal masses. A radiologist and surgeon identified them as tumors that resulted from stage four ovarian cancer. During the operation, they soon realized the cancer had metastasized onto the abdominal wall.

"Even if all the cancer-affected tissue could have been removed, we could not see an appropriate way to administer a regimen of chemotherapy to treat the cancer," Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said.

"We made the decision that we felt was best for Tiffany and decided not to wake her up from surgery," he continued.

The 49-year-old gorilla died just before 3 p.m.

She had been at the Topeka Zoo since October 1968 she was just a year old. After a moving to the Buffalo Zoo in 1983, she returned to Topeka where she has lived for the past 30 years. Long time visitors remember the stories of her and Max and her love for her kids continue to make her a favorite to this day.

