US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

Police are investigating a reported double shooting in the Westport area of Kansas City. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. on the back patio of Californos, located at 4124 Pennsylvania Avenue.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.More >
People are flocking to St. Joseph in order to view the solar eclipse on Monday. Here are your traffic updates from the area.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday night.More >
Are you ready for the eclipse? Use your astronomical intellect to answer these celestial questionsMore >
A person shot themselves at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and police are investigating.More >
