2 firefighters injured in KCK house fire

Two Kansas City, Kansas firefighters have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after battling a house fire.

According to Fire Chief John Paul Jones, the house fire was reported at 4:39 p.m. in the 500 block of Orville.

The fire was visible when they arrived but is now under control.

KCTV5 has sent a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.