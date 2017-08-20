2 firefighters injured in KCK house fire - KCTV5

2 firefighters injured in KCK house fire

Posted:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Two Kansas City, Kansas firefighters have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after battling a house fire.

According to Fire Chief John Paul Jones, the house fire was reported at 4:39 p.m. in the 500 block of Orville. 

The fire was visible when they arrived but is now under control. 

KCTV5 has sent a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.

