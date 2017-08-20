People flock to St. Joseph ahead of eclipse

5:30 p.m. update with Nathan Vickers:

Right now, the traffic is fairly normal headed toward St. Joseph according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. However, this could be the calm before the storm.

As you get closer to St. Joseph, you’ll see signs warning of increased traffic through this evening into tomorrow morning.

Surrounding small towns are starting to fill up, too.

In Weston, Missouri, KCTV5 pulled off the interstate and immediately started seeing license plates from all over the country, including Florida and California.

A lot of people visiting couldn't find a hotel room in St. Joseph, so they found a friend or relative in the area they could stay with.

They also made sure to get into town early to avoid traffic.

“I love astronomy and this is something dorks like me wait for,” said Korea Krenshaw, who is visiting from Dallas.

“The hotels were all full by the time we decided we needed to come,” said John Treadwell, who came from San Angelo, Texas. “I just thought it would be something cool to see and experience.”

Tour buses could be seen pulling in and out of Platte City in the past hour.

Right now, MODOT's KC Scout shows clear traffic all the way to St. Joseph.

KCTV5 News will keep you updated on travel conditions through the evening.

