UPDATE: Police say three Kansas City children safe after alleged parental kidnapping

UPDATE, 7:47 p.m. - Kansas City police say the three children and mother have been found. The children are safe.

Police in Kansas City are investigating an apparent parental kidnapping.

Police say Grace Mixon, 36, responded to 48th and Main in regard to a visitation with her children.

After speaking with the children and social workers, the mother and her three children fled on foot from the area.

Police have not been able to locate the mother and the children.

The children's names are Jyvon Mixon (12-year-old boy), Camia Ferguson (11-year-old girl) and Aryeh Ferguson (female infant).

The mother was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

All parties are African-American.

This is a developing story. We are working with police to get photos of the children.