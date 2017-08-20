Man shot, killed at Longview, Blue Ridge in KC

Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s on the sidewalk who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

A witness said the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. The suspect was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

