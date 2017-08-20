Man shot, killed at Longview, Blue Ridge in KC - KCTV5

Man shot, killed at Longview, Blue Ridge in KC

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
(Dwain Crispell/KCTV) (Dwain Crispell/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s on the sidewalk who had been shot. 

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. 

A witness said the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. The suspect was wearing all black. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

