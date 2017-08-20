Police investigating after person shoots self at Lawrence Memori - KCTV5

Police investigating after person shoots self at Lawrence Memorial Hospital

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Lawrence Memorial Hospital. (Google Maps) Lawrence Memorial Hospital. (Google Maps)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A person shot themselves at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. 

According to the Lawrence Police department, it all happened at about 10:50 a.m.

Officers went to the hospital on a call about a disturbance with weapons. 

When officers arrived, they found someone with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Despite what some are saying on social media, police say there is no active shooter situation and that there is no danger to anyone at this time. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

No other information is available at this time. 

