Woman reports attempted sexual assault at KU

A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.More >
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle after his car overheated on the interstate.More >
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle after his car overheated on the interstate.More >
The "United Daughters of the Confederacy" monument at 55th and Ward Parkway has been vandalized.More >
The "United Daughters of the Confederacy" monument at 55th and Ward Parkway has been vandalized.More >
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >
A person shot themselves at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and police are investigating.More >
A person shot themselves at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and police are investigating.More >
One juvenile is in life-threatening condition and another person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at the 5100 block of Eastern Ave.More >
One juvenile is in life-threatening condition and another person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at the 5100 block of Eastern Ave.More >
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >
Mark Thompson, a TV astronomer used a pig’s eye to show what could happen if you stare at the eclipse without proper protection for too long using a telescope.More >
Mark Thompson, a TV astronomer used a pig’s eye to show what could happen if you stare at the eclipse without proper protection for too long using a telescope.More >