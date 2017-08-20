Woman reports attempted sexual assault at KU

The University of Kansas has sent out an alert about an attempted rape or sexual battery that happened on Sunday.

The incident happened at 4 a.m.

A woman who is not a student at the university said she was walking in the 1700 block of Naismith Drive, which is lot 90.

She was then grabbed by an unknown man and pinned to the ground.

She fought the suspect, who got up and ran from the area.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with wavy brown hair that was long enough to go over his ears. He also had a beard. He was wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants. He also had a tattoo on his left arm.

If you think you know who this man is, you are asked to contact KU Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900.

KU police say they will be increasing patrols in the area.

The investigating is ongoing.

