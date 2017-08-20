Charging hoverboard catches fire in Lee's Summit

A charging hoverboard caught fire at a Lee's Summit house on Saturday.

The fire happened at about 3:49 a.m. in the 2400 block of NE Willow Creek Lane.

Fire crews went to the house after someone who lives there called and said that there was a fire in the basement.

The smoke alarm woke the family up, but they didn't see smoke coming from the basement until they started to investigate. They attempted to put the fire out with no success and got out of the house.

When the fire department arrived, they could see smoke coming from the garage.

Fire crews went into the basement and saw moderate smoke and a small fire, which was quickly extinguished by 4 a.m.

The damage was contained to the area around the hoverboard. Smoke damage was varied throughout the rest of the house, but it was able to be reoccupied.

A charging hoverboard started the fire. It had been placed on its charger the evening before the fire.

One of the people who lives in the home received medical treatment and was released at the scene.

