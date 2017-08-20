Police investigating shooting near 39th, Southwest Trafficway

The general area where the shooting happened. (KCTV)

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway.

The shooting happened around 3:18 a.m.

Police were patrolling in Westport on foot when they heard a gunshot.

Officers found the area where the shooting happened and saw a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested at this time and there is no suspect description.

While officers were investigating, 39th Street was shut down between Southwest Trafficway and Pennsylvania.

