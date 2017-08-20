Police investigating homicide at 33rd, Wabash

The general area where the shooting happened. (KCTV)

Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight at 33rd and Wabash.

Officers went to the area at 12:45 a.m. on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a black man in his mid-30s inside a car.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

