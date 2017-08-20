Police investigating homicide at 33rd, Wabash - KCTV5

Police investigating homicide at 33rd, Wabash

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The general area where the shooting happened. (KCTV) The general area where the shooting happened. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight at 33rd and Wabash. 

Officers went to the area at 12:45 a.m. on a call about a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found a black man in his mid-30s inside a car. 

He was pronounced dead a short time later. 

There is currently no suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.