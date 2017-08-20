Numbers drawn for Powerball jackpot, estimated at $535M - KCTV5

Numbers drawn for Powerball jackpot, estimated at $535M

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo.
(CBS News) -

Don't despair if you didn't match the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing -- there was no winner, Powerball said.

The next drawing, on Wednesday, will now be an estimated $650 million, Powerball said. The one-time, lump-sum is an estimated $411.7 million, or it can be collected over 30 years.

The winning numbers in Powerball's massive $535 million jackpot drawn Saturday were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball number 13.

Tickets are $2, and sales time cut offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.

Despite the lower amount, most players take the lump sum option.

Players can claim a prize up to $600 at any licensed lottery retailer in the jurisdiction where they bought the ticket. Winning tickets do not need to be cashed at the same store, but they do need to cashed in the jurisdiction of the prize, according to the Powerball website. In general, you have between 90 days to one year to claim your prize, depending on the state.

The odds of winning Powerball jackpot are a dismal 1 in 292.2 million. There are better odds of winning the smaller prizes.

Copyright 2017 CBS News.

