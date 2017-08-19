Teen in non-life-threatening condition after accidental shooting

One teen has non-life-threatening injuries after being accidentally shot in the 5100 block of Eastern Ave.

Police are investigating after a group of four teens were walking together, one had possession of a gun when it went off, hitting one of the teens.

None of the other teens were injured.

Two of the teens stayed at the scene and another ran off after the shooting.

Police responded to the scene at about 9 p.m. and took the shooting victim to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and trying to determine the sequence of events that led up to it.

