One person in non-life threatening condition after overnight stabbing

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person sustained non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing at the 1300 block of E. 62nd St.

One suspect was taken into custody.

Police are continuing the investigation.

