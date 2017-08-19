Man struck, killed trying to push overheated car on I-70 - KCTV5

Man struck, killed trying to push overheated car on I-70

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle after his car overheated on the interstate.

The crash happened at 12:46 a.m. on Saturday on eastbound I-70 between Manchester and I-435.

The investigation determined that the man’s blue Acura had overheated and that he was pushing the vehicle from the driver’s side door when he was hit by a white Lincoln that was also going eastbound.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Carey Travis from Raymore. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 44-year-old woman from Kansas City who was not injured.

There were two female passengers in the Acura who were also not injured.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.