Man struck, killed trying to push overheated car on I-70

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle after his car overheated on the interstate.

The crash happened at 12:46 a.m. on Saturday on eastbound I-70 between Manchester and I-435.

The investigation determined that the man’s blue Acura had overheated and that he was pushing the vehicle from the driver’s side door when he was hit by a white Lincoln that was also going eastbound.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Carey Travis from Raymore. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 44-year-old woman from Kansas City who was not injured.

There were two female passengers in the Acura who were also not injured.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.