Boil water advisory issued for Plattsburg

On Saturday morning, a boil water advisory was issued for the city of Plattsburg.

A water main break caused parts of the water system to experience water pressure of less than 20 PSI, which is what caused the advisory to be issued.

The city said it will make the necessary repairs and then test for contaminants.

The advisory, which was issued at 6 a.m., will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

The city then provided the following precautions residents can take:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. 2. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled. 3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. 4. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

