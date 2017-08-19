Butler R-V School District changes plans due to uncertified eclipse glasses

The "United Daughters of the Confederacy" monument at 55th and Ward Parkway has been vandalized.More >
The "United Daughters of the Confederacy" monument at 55th and Ward Parkway has been vandalized.More >
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Thursday morning, a Democratic Missouri State Senator from University City posted a comment on Facebook stating she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.More >
Thursday morning, a Democratic Missouri State Senator from University City posted a comment on Facebook stating she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.More >
Tonight, another local family is grieving after a 15-year-old was shot and killed just one year after his 15-year-old sister was also killed.More >
Tonight, another local family is grieving after a 15-year-old was shot and killed just one year after his 15-year-old sister was also killed.More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle after his car overheated on the interstate.More >
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle after his car overheated on the interstate.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
Breastfeeding is normal. That's the message a west Valley photographer and more than two dozen women want to get across in a picture that is making the rounds online.More >
Breastfeeding is normal. That's the message a west Valley photographer and more than two dozen women want to get across in a picture that is making the rounds online.More >
Police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead at Armour Boulevard and Troost Avenue.More >
Police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead at Armour Boulevard and Troost Avenue.More >
The FBI has confirmed that the remains found in Cass County in April were those of Kara Kopetsky.More >
The FBI has confirmed that the remains found in Cass County in April were those of Kara Kopetsky.More >