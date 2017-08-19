Butler R-V School District changes plans due to uncertified eclipse glasses

The Butler R-V School District has sent a letter to parents and students stating that eclipse glasses they ordered cannot be certified so students will have to watch a livestream of the eclipse from indoors.

The letter from the superintendent was dated for Friday and said the following:

Parents and Students,

As you are likely aware, a solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on Monday, August 21st.

The eclipse begins in our area at approximately 11:45 – 1:15 with the peak of the eclipse occurring around 1:10.

We are excited about this once in a lifetime event, and have several educational activities planned to celebrate the arrival. In preparation for the eclipse, the District purchased glasses for all staff and students.

Unfortunately, Amazon recently notified us that they are unable to certify the safety of a large percentage of these glasses. This development, coupled with the ongoing liability and safety concerns regarding the danger of viewing the eclipse with the naked eye or improper glasses, has caused a change in our plans.

Student safety is always our first priority and therefore we will keep students indoors during the eclipse. We will stream the eclipse online for students to view in several classrooms as we know it is an exciting event!

Please feel free to contact myself or the building principals should you wish to discuss this matter in greater detail.

Sincerely,

Darin Carter

Superintendent