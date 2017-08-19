'United Daughters of the Confederacy' monument vandalized in Kansas City

A view of what the monument looked like before it was vandalized. (Google Maps)

A picture of the vandalized "United Daughters of the Confederacy" monument. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

The "United Daughters of the Confederacy" monument at 55th and Ward Parkway has been vandalized.

What appears to be a hammer and sickle and various letters, some of which are almost illegible, were spray painted in red onto the monument.

The exact time the vandalism happened, who did it, and how many people did it are unknown.

At some point during the day, the monument was cleaned. The reddish marks can still be seen, but are far fainter than they were.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department said it would review a request to remove the monument.

At the time, a representative from the Parks and Recreation Department said it was only a single letter, but that they would review the request at a later date.

The letter stemmed from controversy regarding such monuments across the country, as well as last weekend's violence in Charlottesville.

The "United Daughters of the Confederacy" statue honors the women who stayed home while their husbands went off to war. It was originally erected in 1934.

