Police standoff in Chillicothe ends

Chillicothe police were locked in a standoff after shots were fired on Friday night.

Police were negotiating with the suspect and serving a warrant on a wanted subject when shots were fired.

It's unknown whether it was the police, the subject, or both parties who shot.

At least one person was inside of a home in the area of Broadway Street and John F. Kennedy Avenue and was refusing to come out.

EMS was on standby and blocked a nearby road. Law enforcement and SWAT were on the scene.

Investigators asked people in the area near 10th and Broadway to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Police negotiated by phone with the barricaded subject, who is male. The man's mother and friends did speak with him.

The standoff ended shortly after 10 p.m.

The subject was taken to the hospital via ambulance to be examined.

There are no reports of anyone being struck by the shots that were fired.

