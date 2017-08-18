Alexander Goodwin prepares to head back home - KCTV5

Alexander Goodwin prepares to head back home

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KCTV) (KCTV)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A young boy from the U.K. who received lifesaving treatment here in the metro is headed back home.

On Friday, he held his last event in Kansas at the Salty Iguana in Olathe off Ridgeview.

People came to see Alexander Goodwin before he gets to head back home.

He signed DVDs of a documentary about his journey to healing here in the United States until 9:00 p.m.

Goodwin walked after a major surgery to receive a state of the art implant in his leg that will grow with him. 

Last October, he was told he would be confined to a wheelchair. 

Alex continues to inspire others as he surpasses expectations.

KCTV5 News caught up with him to talk about his big journey back home and what he has missed. 

“I've missed home for so long,” Goodwin said. “Most importantly of all my dad, my little sister and my little geckos.”

Goodwin and his family came to the metro in hopes of him receiving lifesaving treatment.

He is leaving cancer-free.

Proceeds from Friday night’s event will help the family with ongoing medical bills.

To purchase his book, click here.

For more information on the documentary, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.