Alexander Goodwin prepares to head back home

A young boy from the U.K. who received lifesaving treatment here in the metro is headed back home.

On Friday, he held his last event in Kansas at the Salty Iguana in Olathe off Ridgeview.

People came to see Alexander Goodwin before he gets to head back home.

He signed DVDs of a documentary about his journey to healing here in the United States until 9:00 p.m.

Goodwin walked after a major surgery to receive a state of the art implant in his leg that will grow with him.

Last October, he was told he would be confined to a wheelchair.

Alex continues to inspire others as he surpasses expectations.

KCTV5 News caught up with him to talk about his big journey back home and what he has missed.

“I've missed home for so long,” Goodwin said. “Most importantly of all my dad, my little sister and my little geckos.”

Goodwin and his family came to the metro in hopes of him receiving lifesaving treatment.

He is leaving cancer-free.

Proceeds from Friday night’s event will help the family with ongoing medical bills.

To purchase his book, click here.

For more information on the documentary, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.