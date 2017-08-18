McCaskill meets with constituents during congressional break

Senator Claire McCaskill used the congressional break to listen to constituents.

On Friday in Harrisonville, people wanted to know about healthcare and more.

Like all her other town halls, the Democratic senator selected someone from the crowd to pick the questions

The wicker basket was full of questions about healthcare and social security.

Even though Congress is on break, the senator said she’s still reaching across the aisle and “figuring out ways to get more healthy people to buy insurance, because insurance only works if healthy people are in the pool with sick people.”

Although the national concern about the direction of healthcare has trickled down into the Show Me State, so did a few other issues coming from Washington.

Even the newest trump staffing shake up made it into the senator’s hands.

“It does not surprise me that John Kelly wanted to clean out Bannon because Bannon is somebody who I think is in that category that is happy to divide us,” she said.

However, McCaskill did not expand on her comments calling for Missouri State Senator Maria Chapell-Nadal to step down after she called for the president’s assignation.

“I condemn it,” she said. “It’s outrageous and she should resign.”

With an election coming up, the senator says she’s focused on exposing the dark money donors of her opponents.

