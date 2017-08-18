Advisory issued for eclipse glasses, viewers sold at MO state parks

Missouri State Parks has issued a warning about eclipse glasses and viewers with the name "PMS Promo Mart," which were sold at state parks.

According to their Facebook page, they are issuing the advisory because they cannot verify that the glasses and viewers meet all the requirements to safely view the solar eclipse.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we want to take all possible steps to make sure everyone can safely view the solar eclipse," they said.

Go to mostateparks.com for more information and to learn how to receive a refund.

