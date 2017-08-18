Ceremony held for 30 members of Army National Guard going to Afghanistan

A ceremony for 30 men who will be shipping off to Afghanistan for Operation Freedom's Sentinel was held on Friday.

They are members of Bravo Battery, 2nd battalion of the 130th Field Artillery, so their role will be to provide rocket and missile fire.

Because they are part of the Army National Guard, they have been giving one weekend a month ever since joining. However, they also get intensive training before shipping out.

"We've done three weeks of training here in Salina, Kansas at Fort Riley, then we have another four weeks down in Fort Bliss to get us prepared for our Middle East trip,” said First Lieutenant Curtis Parkhurst.

On Friday night, they’ll get to stay with their families instead of barracks.

They have a pass for the weekend before they head off to Texas and then Afghanistan.

The ceremony was held at the Saint James Academy in Lenexa.

