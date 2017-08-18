Police investigating after woman in 70s is shot in back during d - KCTV5

Police investigating after woman in 70s is shot in back during drive-by

Police are investigating after a shooting in the area of 15th and Freeman sent a woman in her 70s to the hospital. 

Police say they received the call around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

The victim of the shooting was between the ages of 75 and 77 years old. 

Police said that someone drove by the house and started shooting. 

The woman was in bed inside her home when she was shot multiple times in the back. 

Police said they have evidence to sift through that will hopefully lead to an arrest. 

"We have surveillance video," Officer Cameron Morgan with the Kansas City Police Department said. "We have neighbors talking to us and we're still investigating."

At this time, the woman is in stable condition, but there's no word on her condition other than that. 

Police are being very cautious due to her age. 

