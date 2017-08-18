Local couple incorporates eclipse into their wedding

A local couple has known each other for more than 20 years and is planning their wedding to be held on the day of the eclipse.

Only in the last three years did Joe Parker and Donna Todd become sweethearts and start a family.

Parker popped the question on Christmas Day in 2015.

When it came time to plan the wedding and the Blue Springs couple found out about the total solar eclipse, it seemed like the heavenly bodies had aligned.

“We both love the stars and planets, all that,” Todd said. “It fits us perfect.”

So, they're throwing an eclipse themed wedding and are scheduled to take their vows just before the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.

“That way, everyone's done in time to enjoy the eclipse,” Todd said.

They're matching their wardrobes to symbolize light and dark and even ordered glasses for all their guests to watch during the reception.

“We're making sure they're the right ones,” Parker said with a laugh.

The couple plans to say, “I do” at the Bingham Wagner Estate in Independence, Missouri.

They're expecting a little more than a minute of totality, so they need to make sure everything runs on schedule.

“It's going to be awesome,” Parker said. “I think it's going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity. Or once in three lifetimes.”

They're even planning to get matching eclipse themed tattoos around their ring fingers.

“He loves the sun,” Todd said. “I love the moon.”

They are two friends for life, moonstruck by each other.

They can't help but feel like their wedding is destiny.

“I think there's a more to it than the moon passing over the sun,” Parker said.

Parker and Todd had considered playing Pink Floyd's “Dark Side of the Moon" during the ceremony, but they decided to save it for the reception.

