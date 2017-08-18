Unions deliver signatures to block right-to-work in Missouri - KCTV5

Unions deliver signatures to block right-to-work in Missouri

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

A spokeswoman for Missouri's top election official says a new right-to-work law has been suspended after opponents delivered boxes of signed petitions to put it to a public vote.

A group of union members and other right-to-work opponents said they delivered more than 300,000 signatures Friday to the secretary of state.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's spokeswoman Maura Browning says that means the law is on hold.

The new law was set to take effect Aug. 28. But the Missouri Constitution says laws will be suspended if enough signatures are gathered to put them to a public vote.

If enough signatures are certified with local election authorities, it will be up to Missouri voters to decide whether to keep the law or ditch it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

