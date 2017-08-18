Constipated gorilla at Topeka Zoo recovers following surgery

Tiffany the Gorilla at the Topeka Zoo is recovering from an exploratory surgery the zoo's veterinarian conducted because she hadn't been eating.

The Topeka Zoo says their staff noticed last Friday she "wasn't acting like herself." At first, they thought she was still a little spooked by a storm the previous night, but as the days went on, she started eating less and less.

So, Wednesday morning, the zoo's medical team took the step of doing an exploratory on the beloved primate, evaluating all of her organs to try to figure out what's going on.

Topeka Zoo veterinarian Dr. Shirley Lizzo said they discovered Tiffany is suffering from constipation. She said they administered treatment to relieve the issue and will keep close watch on her over the next several days.

Given Tiffany's age, the zoo said they were taking extra precautions to make sure everything went smoothly. She is 49 years old, one of the oldest female gorillas in a database of zoos around the world.

Zoo officials say Tiffany has had "a great impact" on millions of people visited the Topeka Zoo since she first arrived in 1968. Long time visitors remember the stories of her and Max and her love for her kids continue to make her a favorite to this day.

