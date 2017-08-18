Missouri lawmaker who made Trump assassination remark may face ouster

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday both said state senators should oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal from office. (KMOV)

A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination could face an effort to remove her from office.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday both said state senators should oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal from office.

"Senator Chappelle-Nadal said she hopes the President is killed. Republicans and Democrats have called on her to resign. Her response: "Hell no." Last night, in an interview, she refused to apologize—twice," Greitens said. "If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should."

Numerous top Democratic and Republican officials in Missouri have called upon Chappelle-Nadal to resign because of the Facebook comment she wrote and later deleted Thursday. But the lawmaker from the St. Louis area has said she won't step down.

The Missouri Constitution says a lawmaker can be expelled upon a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber.

The Legislature is not currently in session, but it is scheduled to convene in mid-September to consider veto overrides.

VIDEO: Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal is now being investigated by the US Secret Service. Gov. Eric Greitens has also called on her to resign. pic.twitter.com/KIcVjLNpVg — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) August 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.