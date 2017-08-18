Sugar Creek man charged with murder in shooting death of Indepen - KCTV5

Sugar Creek man charged with murder in shooting death of Independence man

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A Sugar Creek man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Independence man. 

Patrick Barkwell, 51, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. A $150,000 bond has been requested. 

At 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 17, officers went to a house in the 1500 block of S. Pearl Street on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim outside in front of the house.He was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Christopher L. King from Independence.

Court records state the defendant told Independence police he shot the victim after he went to a house to retrieve a vehicle. 

