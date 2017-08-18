Independence man shot, killed on Thursday night

The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday night.

At 10:49 p.m., officers went to a house in the 1500 block of S. Pearl Street on a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim outside in front of the house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Christopher L. King from Independence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS or Independence Police Department Tips at 816-325-7777. You can also email tips to leads@indepmo.org.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.