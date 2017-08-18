Saturday's Powerball jackpot swells to $535 million

Tonight, another local family is grieving after a 15-year-old was shot and killed just one year after his 15-year-old sister was also killed.More >
Thursday morning, a Democratic Missouri State Senator from University City posted a comment on Facebook stating she hoped President Donald Trump will be assassinated.More >
The FBI has confirmed that the remains found in Cass County in April were those of Kara Kopetsky.More >
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.More >
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
It has been 12 long years, but the case of Natalee Holloway, the woman who went missing in 2005, might be one step closer to closing.More >
Lady Antebellum was feeling pretty good at the Sprint Center, because they just announced some exciting news.More >
County Line Ice House will feature the smoked meats Joe’s Kansas City has made famous, as well as burgers, tacos, and ice cold beer, served in a casual indoor and outdoor environment from the Back Napkin Restaurant Group.More >
