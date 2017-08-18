Saturday's Powerball jackpot swells to $535 million

It is the fifth-largest jackpot prize ever offered in the game. The cash option is now $340.1 million. (AP)

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is now an estimated $535 million.

It is the fifth-largest jackpot prize ever offered in the game. The cash option is now $340.1 million.

The jackpot initially rolled to a $510 million annuity value, or $324.2 million cash, after Wednesday's drawing

“Players should have fun, but we always remind them to play responsibly,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “It only takes one ticket to win.”

Reardon also reminds players to sign the back of your tickets right after you buy them, keep them in a safe place and always check them after the drawing.

“Even if you don’t win the jackpot, there are eight other prizes – ranging from $4 to $1 million – that you could win,” she said.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. Saturday night to purchase Powerball tickets in Kansas and Missouri.

