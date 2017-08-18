I-635 crash near Leavenworth Road leaves woman dead

A woman is dead after colliding her vehicle into a pillar on an I-655 overpass, police say. (KCTV5)

A woman is dead after colliding her vehicle into a pillar on an I-655 overpass, police say.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. Friday to the scene on the crash near Leavenworth Road.

The initial investigation revealed that the woman was traveling east in her black SUV when it left the roadway and struck the pillar.

The woman was dead at the scene.

On Friday afternoon, the woman was identified as 39-year-old Shannon E. Keithley from KCK.

The crash remains under investigation.

