More Lady Antebellum babies on the way, band announces

Hillary Scott, left, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform during the 'You Look Good Tour' at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)

Lady Antebellum was feeling pretty good at the Sprint Center, because they just announced some exciting news.

Two of the trio are expecting, according to a post they put on Instagram.

A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, are due in February, and Hillary Scott is due in December with her husband and drummer, Chris Tyrrell.

It's both couples' second child.

Charles Kelley is the only one not expecting yet, but he said he talked about his bandmates new announcement Thursday night, saying he's very excited.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.