More Lady Antebellum babies on the way, band announces

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Hillary Scott, left, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform during the 'You Look Good Tour' at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP) Hillary Scott, left, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform during the 'You Look Good Tour' at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Lady Antebellum was feeling pretty good at the Sprint Center, because they just announced some exciting news.

Two of the trio are expecting, according to a post they put on Instagram.

Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, are due in February, and Hillary Scott is due in December with her husband and drummer, Chris Tyrrell.

It's both couples' second child.

Charles Kelley is the only one not expecting yet, but he said he talked about his bandmates new announcement Thursday night, saying he's very excited.

