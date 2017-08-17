15-year-old killed in KCK shooting 1 year after sister was killed

A teenage boy was killed Thursday night after he was shot in the chest, police said. (KCTV5)

Tonight, another local family is grieving after a 15-year-old was shot and killed just one year after his 15-year-old sister was also killed.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Tremont St. on a reported shooting at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday

When they arrived on the scene, officers found the teenager dead on a porch. Police said he had been shot in the chest.

On Friday afternoon, the teenager was identified as 15-year-old Brandon Browne from KCK. He attended J.C. Harmon High School.

There are no details yet on a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

"I do believe that victim was targeted," said Officer Cameron Morgan. "It wasn't like a drive-by, random shooting at houses. We believe that there is an ongoing feud between individuals, multiple individuals, and this juvenile just happened to be involved in this feud."

Officer Morgan said the issue is widespread.

"The younger generation in our community need to learn how to resolve conflicts without killing each other," he said. "That's all this is. It's a minor conflict. They're killing each other because of minor conflicts, and it has grown into a bigger conflict, and it's not gonna stop."

Neighbor Tyrone Avery said that, while he didn't see the shooting, he heard it all.

"Just rapid gunfire," he said. "I stepped out the door and I heard like 9 or 10 shots."

He said the incident concerned him, particularly because the victim was so young.

"I'm surprised," he said. "I'm trying to figure where kids got guns. I remember back in the day it was more or less playing sports, video games, maybe talking to girls, might have a fist fight or something. That would be it, though. But I don't know where they're getting these type of guns at."

Officer Morgan said that neighbors have been very helpful in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to help police get the shooter in custody.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.