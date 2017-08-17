Man seen masturbating, looking into windows in Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man accused of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Police say there have been reports of a white male looking into windows.

On Aug. 15, the man was seen masturbating, according to police. It happened in the 1100 block of Louisiana Street. The man is described as a stocky white male who is 5'8" in height. He's believed to be about 30 years old and is short with a light, scruffy beard.

He has been seen wearing black athletic shorts, a brown flat-bill-style hat and greenish shirt.

Speaking to KCTV5, at least two students describe a man watching them through the window while exposing his private parts.

“He had his pants all the way down running back and forth.”

The two sisters wanted their identities hidden, but felt violated after they say a man looked into their windows and exposed himself.

“It’s a bunch of students living here," one sister who called police said. "I don’t have my parents. I just can’t go to my parents.”

Police responded, but the suspect was nowhere in sight.

They took precautions and bought black out curtains. However, they caught the man again last night when coming home.

There is no immediate threat to the University of Kansas campus, according to police.

Investigators add the alleged crimes happened in Lawrence, not on the actual campus.

