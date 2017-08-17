ATF: Explosive device thrown at Raymore police car

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is requesting the public's help in identifying the parties responsible for detonating a suspected explosive device.

The ATF said it happened in the area of Missouri Highway 58 and Campbell Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators believe the suspect threw a M-80 or M-100. According to the ATF's website, an M-80 typically has about 3 grams of explosive mixture and can cause damage to fingers, hands, and eyes. A M-100 usually contains about 9 grams of explosive mixture which can cause severe damage to the face, arms and body.

A suspect threw an improvised explosive device in the direction of a Raymore Police Department vehicle.

The officer was not hurt and no damage was reported to the vehicle. The device exploded on the pavement.

A young woman heard a loud sound from inside her home and assumed it was a car crash. When she looked outside, she saw a large number of ATF and undercover officers swarming the neighborhood.

"It was kind of muffled," said Nicole Gilkison. "It wasn't loud enough where it shook the house but it was loud enough to get your attention."

There is a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

The authorities are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time this happened calls 1-888-ATF-BOMB. You can remain anonymous when reporting tips.

Have information?Call 1-888-ATF-BOMB. Anyone with information about this crime can also contact ATF by email ATFTips@atf.gov, through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or text 63975 using the code ATFKC.

Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

