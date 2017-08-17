Man shot, killed day before going to college on scholarship

The scene where the homicide happened on Thursday afternoon. (Emily Rittman/KCTV)

Police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead at Armour Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

The original call came at 2:45 p.m.

According to police, the shooting victim was found in a vehicle parked in the Save-A-Lot parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses said that, after hearing the shooting, two black men ran westbound from the area. They could possibly be armed.

Police are asking people in the area to keep an eye out for a suspect who is possibly injured, as they found a blood trail leading away from the crime scene. That also has led police to believe it's possible that there was an exchange of gunfire. They did find a gun in the victim's car.

Police searched several nearby apartments after following the trail of blood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Many emotional loved ones were at the scene grieving on Thursday evening.

The Hogan Prep superintendent has identified the victim as Roosevelt Cooper.

People at the barbershop where the victim was last seen alive are saddened that a regular customer was shot and killed.

Ty'rel Davis, manager at Diamond Cuts Barbershop, said the 18-year-old Cooper was a good kid.

"Every time I've seen him, it's been all smiles, talking about basketball with him and his friends," he said.

Cooper was getting a haircut before he planned to leave for Missouri State University on a basketball scholarship the next day. After he left the barbershop, he was gunned down.

Davis stressed that the barbershop had nothing to do with the shooting and hopes that nothing like this happens again.

"I'm sorry that it happened to him," Davis said. "The most important thing is that it could have happened to any one of us, so we have to take this as a lesson and learn from it."



The barbershop held a candlelight vigil for Cooper at 6 p.m. at their business.

People at the vigil said that Cooper is gone too soon.

"It's terrible because we all come from the same place and we're all trying to make it out and get our family out the hood trying to make something of ourselves yet," said friend Bryant Lloyd Jr.

KCMO police are investigating a homicide near Armour Boulevard and Troost Avenue. Updates on @KCTV5 4pm. pic.twitter.com/UaapBFfwCx — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) August 17, 2017

