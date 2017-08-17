Police identify victim of hit-and-run in Independence, search for suspect continues

US-24 Highway was closed between Main and Osage Streets as police investigated the scene. One westbound lane has reopened. (KCTV5)

Authorities are searching the vehicle they say hit and killed a woman early Thursday morning.

It happened about 2 a.m. near U.S. Highway 24 and Liberty Street.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Cherie Jenner-Summa, 55 of Independence.

Police say the woman was crossing the highway when she was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hwy. 24 was closed between Main and Osage streets as police investigated the scene. One westbound lane has reopened.

Officers have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

