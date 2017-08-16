Wanted: Lonnie Aubuchon - KCTV5

Wanted: Lonnie Aubuchon

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Lonnie Aubuchon is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse.

The original offense happened in  1993 in St. Charles and involved a 25-year-old woman.

Aubuchon is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for resisting arrest.

His last known address was in the downtown Kansas City area near Truman Road Campbell Street, but his current location is unknown.

Aubuchon should be considered dangerous.

