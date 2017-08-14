Woman seeks answers after hacker steals her Facebook account

If you think Facebook has your back when you get hacked, you might want to think again. (KCTV5)

An estimated 160,000 Facebook accounts are hacked every day.

About three months ago, Liesl Hays’ Facebook account was hacked in a matter of seconds. The hacker wasted no time changing security questions, codes and all other account recovery information used to stop hackers from taking over your account.

The hacker had access to all of her friends, family and her business page linked to that personal account.

“It was completely terrifying, and I thought this has to happen all of the time they have to have measures in place that guarantee their users are having a safe environment,” Hays said.

She immediately went through Facebook's steps to try and recover the account but nothing worked.

“I quickly reached out to Facebook, my husband went through is account and sent all of the information you need to when you're hacked. We even sent them my driver's license information as well ,” Hays said. “The response was that they could not confirm that my account was being impersonated."

Meanwhile, the hacked account was reaching out to her friends and family. The hacker was at work posting status updates in Arabic and messaging Hays’ husband.

One message asked Hays’ husband, “First, I am Arab." Another message read, “What’s your religion?" Later, the hacker posted the following message on the account’s timeline:

Hays sent all of this to Facebook but says nothing happened.

“I think this is a matter to be taken extremely seriously. I think Fakebook’s lack of response… is really kind of scary, and I think there are broader implications to some of the things that have been said,” Hays said.

A couple days after the being hacked, Hays’ Facebook account went offline, but no sign Facebook was behind it. Three months later, the account reactivated and became more aggressive communicating with Hays.

Now the hacker is accessing Liesl and her friends live Facebook group chats. The hacker also tried to call her husband using the hacked Facebook account.

Again, Hays tried to get help from Facebook, reporting what she says felt like harassment from the hacked account Facebook hasn’t yet shut down.

What Facebook did do was shut down the new account Hays tried to create after months of the hacker having control of her original account.

“I have tried for weeks to get them to take down that account that’s clearly somebody impersonating me. But then I go out and create a new account and my account is deactivated because I’m impersonating someone? I almost feel like it’s one of those moments … am I being punked right now? This has to be a joke. It feels that way every time I interact with Facebook,” Hays said.

KCTV5 requested a response from Facebook concerning Hays’ account and the company’s policies regarding security of Facebook accounts three months ago, and repeated efforts to contact Facebook recently via email and voicemail.

When Facebook responds, that response will be included in this report.

To report an internet crime, the FBI is now asking you file a report with their Internet Crime Complaint Center.

More online: How to prevent and what to do if your account is hacked

