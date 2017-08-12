Why the eclipse is a big deal

A map from NASA detailing who lives in an area able to see the total eclipse. (File)

It’s a seventy-mile wide shadow that travels at twice the speed of sound. The experience is so cool that people will travel thousands of miles just to spend a few seconds in darkness.

The earth averages two to three eclipses each year, but a total eclipse happening in any given area is extremely rare.

First of all, there are various types of eclipses.

In two types, the Moon slides directly between the Sun and the Earth. Because the Moon orbits in an ellipse, it can either be close or far from the Earth as it circles us. If the Moon is far from the Earth when it passes through the rays of our Sun, the Eclipse is called annular. In that case, parts of the Sun can still be seen.

When the Moon is close to the Earth and running directly in front of the Sun, that becomes a total eclipse.

And, this happening in your city is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime event, at best.

The next time Missouri will see a total eclipse will be seven years from now and you’ll have to travel to Cape Girardeau to see it. For Kansas? It will be 28 years from now and that one will only cross the southwest part of the state.

The last one to thrill Kansas City happened in 1806, 211 years ago. The next one will come in 2205. That’s 188 years from now.

That means you won’t get see that one, but your great, great, great, great, great, great grandchildren will.

So, carve a few minutes out of your day on the 21st to witness history. You won’t regret it.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.