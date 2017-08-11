Rush-hour pileup on I-435 near US Hwy. 40 turns deadly - KCTV5

Rush-hour pileup on I-435 near US Hwy. 40 turns deadly

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Kansas City police say a person hurt in the crash near U.S. Highway 40 has died. The person's name has not been released. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A rush-hour pileup on I-435 has turned deadly.

Kansas City police say a person hurt in the crash near U.S. Highway 40 has died. The person's name has not been released.

Investigators say the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday while congestion forced traffic to stop.

Police say a car rear-ended the victim's car forcing it into another vehicle. The other two drivers were treated for minor injuries.

The interstate was closed for about  2 1/2 hours.

