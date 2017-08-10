Additional charges filed against 2nd man arrested in connection with Clinton officer's death

Additional charges have been filed against William Noble, the second man charged in connection with the death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael.

William Noble, 35, was charged on Aug. 10 with tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.

He was accused of throwing the rifle used in Michael's death into a body of water, where it was recovered.

Today on Friday, Aug. 18, an amended complaint was filed against William Noble.

The complaint adds four counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk, one count of hindering prosecution of a felony, and one count of felony fraudulent purchase of a firearm.

With regard to the child endangerment, the complaint says that "the defendant knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the body and health of . . . a child less than seventeen years of age, by permitting Ian McCarthy, a person who was armed with an assault rifle, known by the defendant to have shot and killed a police officer and who was the subject of an intense search by law enforcement in the immediate area, to seek refuge and be harbored in his home."

With regard to the purchase of the firearm, the complaint says that "the defendant knowingly provided a licensed dealer or private seller of firearms or ammunition materially false information with the intent to deceive the dealer or seller about the legality of a transfer of a firearm."

Brandie Noble, the wife of William Noble, was arrested yesterday on Thursday, Aug 17.

Below the information about the previous charge from August 10:

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the rifle was found Thursday, Aug 10. in a creek about two miles north of Clinton, where 37-year-old officer Gary Michael was shot and killed. Lowe said he couldn't immediately specify the style of the rifle.

The suspect in the case, Ian McCarthy, was arrested after an alert driver provided a tip that the fugitive was wandering within miles of where the killing took place, a law enforcement official said.

According to the probable cause statement, Noble was interviewed by police on August 10. He agreed to show them the firearms he had at his house in the 500 block of N. Main Street in Clinton.

He showed officers three weapons upstairs and then took them to a safe downstairs, which was behind a large amount of furniture and trash.

Noble saw the safe was damaged, began acting "suspicious," and asked what type of gun was used in the murder.

The officer told him he knew the answer to his own question. Noble began to act "visibly upset and faked crying." When asked why he was behaving that way, he told police he had sold the gun to McCarthy.

They then went outside and Noble provided a written statement to that effect. However, he then changed the story and admitted he bought the gun for McCarthy because he was asked to. Noble said he bought the gun for McCarthy because he was from out-of-state.

As the officers were getting ready to leave, one of them asked Noble if he knew where the gun was. Noble then "stared" at the officer for about a minute, "blankly," before the officer asked again and he said that he knew where the weapon was.

Noble then said that on August 7, he came home around 2 a.m. from Lee's Summit, walked into his house, and saw the rifle leaning against the inside doorway. He said he panicked, told his wife he was taking the trash out, and drove north out of town with the gun.

Noble said he couldn't tell them where the gun was, but he could tell them where he threw it. He then went with officers to the intersection of NW 300th Road and NW 131st Road. There, he walked toward the edge of the road, pointed to the water, and said he threw it there.

One of the officers walked to the edge of the water and saw the stock of a gun underwater. The rife meets the description of the weapon used in the murder of Officer Gary Michael.

The prosecutor said at the time that he was considering more charges against Noble and whether to seek the death penalty against McCarthy.

Investigators said at the time that it was possible that other people helped McCarthy by giving him a ride or clothes.

