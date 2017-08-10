Dog not allowed into KCK competition because of Pit Bull characteristics

Three people have died and two children were hurt after a wreck on Kansas Highway 32 in Edwardsville.More >
New information has been revealed about how officers found the gun allegedly used in the murder of officer Gary Michael and why William Noble was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the crime.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >
The Walmart in Roeland Park was evacuated for an hour on Thursday night.More >
A Kansas City, Missouri woman said Kansas City, Kansas won’t let her dog into a competition because the dog looks like a Pit Bull.More >
No one really knows how close or how far we are from a possible nuclear conflict with North Korea. But officials in Guam, the tiny island territory that Kim Jong Un has threatened to attack, aren't keeping citizens in the dark.More >
While the Wilson family is celebrating the gift of life, they are also sending their condolences to two other families grappling with loss.More >
Las Vegas Metro police have taken a man who rushed on stage at a Britney Spears concert on Wednesday into custody.More >
Grain Valley police are seeking help after vandals damaged parked vehicles by writing racial slurs and sexually suggestive drawings.More >
