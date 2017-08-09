Wanted: James Eslinger

James Eslinger is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

James Eslinger is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense occurred in 1998 in Battlefield and involved the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman.

His last known address was near 15th and Campbell streets in downtown Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Eslinger should be considered dangerous.

