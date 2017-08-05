Bond reduced for former TMC Lakewood employee charged with sex offenses involving patient

A Truman Medical Center - Lakewood employee has been charged with sex offenses involving a patient in long-term care.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, 49-year-old Luis Soliz faces charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual misconduct. His bond was reduced to $25,000 from $75,000.

According to court records, a nurse at Truman Medical Center - Lakewood told police on July 29 that an employee in the long-term care unit was observed by another employee to be sodomizing a patient.

It should be noted that the patient is unable to speak and has limited ability to use her arms or legs.

When a second witness confronted the defendant about the sexual offense, he said, "It's true. I've had this problem for awhile."

