KCTV5 to broadcast LIVE from Rooftop Total Eclipse Picnic in Power & Light District

For the first time in nearly 100 years, a total solar eclipse will pass over the United States and the Kansas City area will be prime real estate for those wanting to catch a glimpse.

KCTV5 will broadcast live from the Rooftop Total Eclipse Picnic on the Rooftop Park at One Light Luxury Apartments from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The event is sold out. Those attending will be required to present their ticket before entering.

You are encouraged to bring their own blanket. No outside food, beverages or backpacks will be allowed.

