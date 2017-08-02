Some saying sidewalk construction is causing an inconvenience in downtown area

In order for a contractor to do work on a sidewalk in downtown Kansas City, they must pull a permit. And they're given a document that outlines the city's pedestrian detour policy. (KCTV5)

And they're given a document that outlines the city's pedestrian detour policy.

At Bike/Walk KC, Eric Bunch advocates for better accommodations for pedestrians.

He says though he's excited about new development downtown, it, unfortunately, comes with a side effect.

"The sidewalks are closed and putting people in dangerous situations and forcing them into the street or in some cases making long detours and going out of their way," Bunch said.

Bunch isn't the only one to take notice.

Michael Robinson is visiting Kansas City and found himself in that situation.

"You can't really get to places really easy and there's a lot of things going on on the sidewalks where I don't think it's safe to walk," Robinson said.

In September 2016, an ordinance was passed that updated the standards in these construction areas.

Some of those standards include, requiring an alternative accessible route for pedestrians, routes cannot be closed on both sides of the street at the same time or for more than one continuous block, and no sidewalk can be closed for more than 15 consecutive days.

"At that 15th day you can request a renewal," said Beth Breitenstein with the Department of Public Works. "That's something that we would have to check into it and it would be approved by the department depending on the need to what the issue is."

Though Breitenstein said many of these standards are being violated.

"We have several things we're doing. We will double their permit fee, we will shut their whole operation down which is more expensive for them, if we find out there's a dangerous situation going on," Breitenstein said.

Breitenstein said there are currently more violations than staff.

"We are moving that needle where we can and educating them on what is acceptable downtown Kansas City and pedestrians walking down the street is not acceptable in downtown Kansas City," Breitenstein said.



If you do find an issue or a contractor in violation with the city's policy, feel free to call 311.

