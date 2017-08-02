Wanted: Rex Linneman

Rex Linneman is wanted on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for sexual assault and tampering with a motor vehicle. (CrimeStoppers)

Rex Linneman is wanted on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for sexual assault and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The sexual assault happened in 1995 in Kansas City and involved a 6-year-old girl.

Linneman is a registered sex offender in Jackson County. His last known address was near 77th Street and Lydia Avenue in Kansas City.

He should be considered dangerous.

