Lawrence couple's dream kitchen renovation turns into a $12,000 nightmare

For a retired couple, $12,000 is a lot of money. It's more than they wanted to spend on a construction project that never was.

"I don't know how to describe the frustration," Roger Hedges said.

That's because he was planning a new kitchen addition to his home in Lawrence. He and his wife went to Home Depot to plan the project, and then came away with referrals for contractors.

The first referred contractor to contact Hedges was Home Renovation Service. Yes, that's the same company KCTV5 reported on earlier this year after an Independence couple forked over $6,000 for a deck that never was.

KCTV5 helped the Wood family get that money back, thanks to Home Depot. The hardware store promised to investigate the company it referred to them for service.

So, months later, it was a surprise when the Hedges contacted KCTV5 asking why Home Depot had referred the same company for their kitchen addition.

KCTV5 contacted Home Depot, again, asking why the hardware store had yet again recommended the same company who took $6,000 from that Independence couple without ever completing the job.

Home Depot explained the Hedges got referred to Home Renovation Service the same day the company was removed from their pro referral list of contractors.

Home Depot declined KCTV5's request for an interview but sent the following statement:

“We apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Hedges for the inconvenience. We removed this Pro from our site back in March, and we’re glad we could help get their case resolved.”

Home Depot refunded the Hedges the $12,000 the couple paid Home Renovation Service.

Home Depot tells KCTV5 it does background checks and searches for complaints concerning contractors before adding those companies to their pro referral list.

When KCTV5 asked why Home Renovation Service was part of the pro referral list event though the owner, Greg Strand, had a history of complaints and was, himself, a registered sex offender, Home Depot said that history did not turn up when running a background check because Strand's wife was listed as the business owner.

KCTV5 contacted Home Renovation Service for comment.

Strand says he is “working with Home Depot” to address the issue. He also says Home Renovation Service was planning to complete Hedges' room addition, but the Hedges didn’t give Home Renovation Service adequate time and canceled the contract.

